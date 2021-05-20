Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,810,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60,675 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $450,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,006,606,000 after acquiring an additional 227,873 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,018,000 after acquiring an additional 71,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $639,084,000 after acquiring an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.86.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $248.63 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $142.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

