Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) had its target price lowered by Roth Capital from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energous from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Energous alerts:

Shares of Energous stock opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12. Energous has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $157.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 3.99.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Energous had a negative return on equity of 171.68% and a negative net margin of 13,071.48%. Analysts forecast that Energous will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 19,022 shares of Energous stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $47,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 328,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Cesar Johnston sold 24,813 shares of Energous stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $62,032.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 436,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,169 shares of company stock worth $235,140 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energous during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energous during the 1st quarter valued at $1,034,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Energous by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 236,031 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energous during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Energous by 247.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.