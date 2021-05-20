The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The ExOne in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised The ExOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of XONE stock opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.08. The ExOne has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.31 million. The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The ExOne will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The ExOne by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,475,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,284,000 after buying an additional 18,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The ExOne by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 46,017 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the 4th quarter valued at $1,165,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The ExOne by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

