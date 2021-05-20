Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Increased to $144.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.07.

OSK opened at $133.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.60. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,816 shares of company stock worth $7,566,462. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,387,000 after acquiring an additional 236,925 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,680,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after buying an additional 31,016 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Oshkosh by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $649,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

