Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

TSE PZA opened at C$10.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$262.92 million and a P/E ratio of 14.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.25. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12-month low of C$8.08 and a 12-month high of C$10.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.76.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$123.68 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.

