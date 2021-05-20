Head to Head Review: FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) vs. Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get FSD Pharma alerts:

This table compares FSD Pharma and Tilray’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FSD Pharma $190,000.00 314.19 -$39.20 million ($5.55) -0.31 Tilray $166.98 million 40.72 -$321.17 million ($1.69) -8.99

FSD Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tilray. Tilray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FSD Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

FSD Pharma has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilray has a beta of 3.12, indicating that its stock price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of FSD Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of Tilray shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Tilray shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FSD Pharma and Tilray, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FSD Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tilray 0 9 4 0 2.31

Tilray has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 38.15%. Given Tilray’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tilray is more favorable than FSD Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares FSD Pharma and Tilray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FSD Pharma N/A -111.76% -92.92% Tilray -242.60% -92.70% -20.70%

Summary

Tilray beats FSD Pharma on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

FSD Pharma Company Profile

FSD Pharma Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD 201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also develops drugs for the treatment of pain, inflammation, and neurological disorders. It has license agreements with Epitech Group SpA.; and with Innovet Italia S.R.L. to develop veterinary drugs for the treatment of gastro-intestinal diseases in dogs and cats. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for FSD Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSD Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.