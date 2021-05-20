Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to Post $1.15 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Washington Trust Bancorp posted earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.14. 57 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,404. The company has a market capitalization of $902.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.94. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,077.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $58,105.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,843.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $7,133,000. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $5,995,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after buying an additional 115,758 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 205.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after buying an additional 72,362 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after buying an additional 40,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

