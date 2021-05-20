ROAD (ROAD) Market Cap Tops $252,446.54

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 20th. ROAD has a total market cap of $252,446.54 and approximately $148,441.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ROAD has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. One ROAD coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ROAD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00071895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 80.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.91 or 0.00459795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.77 or 0.00206800 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004294 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.65 or 0.01004980 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00035040 BTC.

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

ROAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.