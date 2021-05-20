Innova (INN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $290,479.02

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 20th. One Innova coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Innova has a market cap of $290,479.02 and approximately $378.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Innova has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar.

About Innova

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

