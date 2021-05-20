Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lowered its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $44.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $55.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.04.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

