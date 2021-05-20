Investment House LLC Sells 227 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Investment House LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $71.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.78. The firm has a market cap of $128.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.76.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $5,084,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $560,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,603,133 shares of company stock valued at $109,826,015 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

