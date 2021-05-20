Investment House LLC Has $482,000 Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Investment House LLC decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after acquiring an additional 624,512 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,065,847,000 after acquiring an additional 686,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,598,815,000 after acquiring an additional 328,820 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $2,336,640,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,084,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,065,000 after buying an additional 192,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $456.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $324.35 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $471.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

