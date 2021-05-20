Investment House LLC Trims Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Investment House LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,975 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX opened at $109.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a PE ratio of 142.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.31. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.06 and a 1-year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.