Brokerages Anticipate Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to Announce $1.23 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will post $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.32. Abbott Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 115.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Abbott Laboratories.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $116.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.03. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $206.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier purchased 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,797 shares of company stock worth $12,339,005. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 55,728 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $654,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,564 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 320,889 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,134,000 after buying an additional 99,964 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 53,923 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.