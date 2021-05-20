25,897 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 25,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Danaher by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $249.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $155.61 and a 12 month high of $261.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,611 shares of company stock worth $6,361,595. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

