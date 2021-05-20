Charter Trust Co. Buys 1,870 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Charter Trust Co. increased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 56.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,525 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $492,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,191 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,398,000 after acquiring an additional 805,053 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,429,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,016,000 after acquiring an additional 20,489 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,430 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $180.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $107.01 and a 1-year high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

