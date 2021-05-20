Morgan Stanley Raises Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $173.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $173.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PXD. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.82.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $153.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.93 and its 200-day moving average is $132.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37. The company has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.09, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total transaction of $248,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.