The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Raised to C$97.00 at CIBC

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price raised by research analysts at CIBC to C$97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$84.83.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$87.45. 351,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,313,055. The firm has a market capitalization of C$159.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.27. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$54.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$88.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$84.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$76.21.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.0799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

