UBS Group Boosts NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target to $139.00

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $133.00 to $139.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTES has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. NetEase currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.07.

Get NetEase alerts:

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $110.26 on Wednesday. NetEase has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The firm has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.70 and its 200-day moving average is $104.92.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $32.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NetEase will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.