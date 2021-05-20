Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Insider Sells $3,973,349.16 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $3,973,349.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,349.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Evan Sharp sold 55,925 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $4,208,356.25.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Evan Sharp sold 60,742 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $4,380,713.04.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $5,996,006.70.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $4,965,648.48.

NYSE:PINS opened at $58.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.13 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 412.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

