ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Robert Andrew Douglas Sells 8,000 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Andrew Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $199,981.80.

On Monday, March 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,081 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total value of $200,503.88.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $193.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.16 and a 52-week high of $224.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.53.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,714,000 after acquiring an additional 124,340 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 26,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 12,537 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.71.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

