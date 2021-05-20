Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.08

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.08 and traded as high as C$42.16. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$42.05, with a volume of 91,022 shares.

RCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$36.50 to C$37.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$37.50 to C$43.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$42.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48. The firm had revenue of C$319.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$319.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is currently 12.25%.

In related news, Director Richard Lord sold 41,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.14, for a total transaction of C$1,736,139.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,227,739 shares in the company, valued at C$178,153,962.04. Also, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.70, for a total transaction of C$125,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,090,309.54. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,542 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,583.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

