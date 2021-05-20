Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.45

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.45 and traded as low as $18.89. Citizens shares last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 11,719 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $107.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.
About Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.