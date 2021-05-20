Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.45

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.45 and traded as low as $18.89. Citizens shares last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 11,719 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $107.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Citizens by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Citizens by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citizens by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Citizens by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Citizens by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

