Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.16

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.16 and traded as low as C$16.05. Lithium Americas shares last traded at C$16.75, with a volume of 597,106 shares changing hands.

LAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Lithium Americas from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$17.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.18. The company has a current ratio of 98.92, a quick ratio of 98.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.42.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C$0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lithium Americas news, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.94, for a total transaction of C$215,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 899,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,136,707.08.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

