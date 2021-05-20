BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.77

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.77 and traded as high as $7.47. BAE Systems shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 2,061 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BAE Systems stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,586 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

