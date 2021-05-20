Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $37.54

Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.54 ($0.49) and traded as low as GBX 26.02 ($0.34). Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) shares last traded at GBX 26.07 ($0.34), with a volume of 225,539 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 30.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 37.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The company has a market capitalization of £228.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.80.

Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) Company Profile (LON:VRP)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.