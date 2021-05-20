Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Raised to C$41.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at CIBC to C$41.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CWB. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.33.

CWB stock traded up C$0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$35.96. The stock had a trading volume of 58,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,927. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$20.06 and a 52-week high of C$36.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.88. The company has a market cap of C$3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$245.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$235.83 million. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total value of C$70,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$640,647.99.

Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

