Morgan Stanley Raises KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Price Target to $22.00

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KNBE. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.46.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $19.48 on Thursday. KnowBe4 has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

In other news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf purchased 1,875,000 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.