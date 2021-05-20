Bank of America Lowers Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $180.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Bank of America from $190.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.03.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $138.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.76. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $450,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,228 shares of company stock valued at $58,615,037 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

