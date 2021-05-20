Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Given New $8.95 Price Target at CIBC

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from $7.50 to $8.95 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HL has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hecla Mining from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.89.

Shares of HL opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $8.97. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.77%.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $59,530 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $951,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 649,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 129,233 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 57,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 26,894 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 283.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 782,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 577,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 128,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 23,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

