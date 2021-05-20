Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $620.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NFLX. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $590.13.

Shares of NFLX opened at $487.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.66, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.26. Netflix has a twelve month low of $397.86 and a twelve month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

