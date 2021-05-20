Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $141.95 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.35 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $311.27.

BABA opened at $212.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.46 and a 200 day moving average of $247.03. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $196.70 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alibaba Group stock. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

