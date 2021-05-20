AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Increased to $1,700.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AZO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,468.82.

AZO opened at $1,466.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,074.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,542.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,470.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1,268.20.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

