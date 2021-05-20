Lance A. Soliday Sells 262 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $44,574.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $167.07 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.81 and a 12-month high of $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.40.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.83) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. Citigroup boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.41.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.