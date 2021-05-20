Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 180,720 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,978,343 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 180,720 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $506,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EOG opened at $80.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.92 and its 200-day moving average is $61.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $86.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.88 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.16.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

