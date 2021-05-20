Analysts Expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.08). Canopy Growth reported earnings of ($1.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Canopy Growth.

CGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.21.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $22.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

