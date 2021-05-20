Radix Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Radix has a market capitalization of $84.99 million and $7.69 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Radix has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00074693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004977 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00019178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $478.27 or 0.01147693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00056279 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.30 or 0.09637792 BTC.

About Radix

EXRD is a coin. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

