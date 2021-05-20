Analysts Set NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Price Target at $78.83

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.03.

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $72.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.81. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $56.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

