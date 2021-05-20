Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MEEC opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.85.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Midwest Energy Emissions in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, CEO Richard Macpherson purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

