-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the highest is ($0.52). Genesco posted earnings per share of ($3.65) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.48 million. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE:GCO opened at $53.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $798.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.98. Genesco has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

In other news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 860.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Genesco by 136.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Genesco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Genesco by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

