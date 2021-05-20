Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,637,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,669,481 shares during the period. TELUS makes up 0.7% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in TELUS were worth $352,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 29.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,121,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $754,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941,905 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,124,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $304,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,018 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,168,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,564 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 11.7% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,890,471 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $176,982,000 after purchasing an additional 930,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,224,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,466,000 after purchasing an additional 269,168 shares in the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on TU shares. TD Securities cut their price target on TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

NYSE:TU opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average of $20.31. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $22.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.2594 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 60.91%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.