Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,184,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 124,444 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 1.49% of Pembina Pipeline worth $236,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $8,279,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 624.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 155,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 134,205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,893,000 after purchasing an additional 368,977 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 154,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 43,270 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 208,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 51,703 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $31.72 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1723 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Desjardins downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.