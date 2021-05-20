Bank of Nova Scotia Has $198.15 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 23.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,491,078 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 281,843 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in NIKE were worth $198,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $133.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.65 and a 200-day moving average of $136.55. The company has a market cap of $211.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $92.37 and a one year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

