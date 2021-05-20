Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Trading Down 33.6% Over Last Week

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded up 28.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $253.75 million and $1.40 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.62 or 0.00008706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00076069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00018455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.57 or 0.01169550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,078.19 or 0.09802652 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00055231 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 coins and its circulating supply is 70,062,225 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

