Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.900-1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.93 billion-$1.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.700-8.800 EPS.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.54.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $198.73 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $203.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.46.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.17%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.