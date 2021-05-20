Li Auto (LI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $635.54 million during the quarter.

Shares of LI opened at $20.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.50. Li Auto has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.23.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

