Li Auto (LI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.
Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $635.54 million during the quarter.
Shares of LI opened at $20.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.50. Li Auto has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.68.
About Li Auto
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
