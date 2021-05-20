8,821 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Acquired by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2,556.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $477,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $29.08 on Thursday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $29.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.85.

