Fountainhead AM LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Fountainhead AM LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 16.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $67.96 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $48.15 and a one year high of $70.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.40 and its 200 day moving average is $62.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

