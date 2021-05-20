NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.190-6.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.NICE also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.450-1.550 EPS.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $216.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.95. NICE has a 1 year low of $177.91 and a 1 year high of $288.73. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.77, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. Research analysts expect that NICE will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NICE shares. Barclays raised NICE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Pritchard Capital raised their target price on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NICE currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $285.86.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

