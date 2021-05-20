JMP Securities Cuts Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target to $90.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its target price cut by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HAE. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $56.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $53,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,693 shares of company stock worth $105,547 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at $94,581,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $59,775,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,245,000 after buying an additional 227,285 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $24,474,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,404,000 after buying an additional 180,109 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

